Head to Head Contrast: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ)

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get (JGWEQ) alerts:

28.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for (JGWEQ) and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.28%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (JGWEQ) and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A CURO Group $1.14 billion 0.29 $111.49 million $2.65 3.07

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 10.64% 115.45% 8.28%

Summary

CURO Group beats (JGWEQ) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(JGWEQ) Company Profile

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, AvÃ­o Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for (JGWEQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (JGWEQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.