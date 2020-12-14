Head-To-Head Contrast: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Prime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Acquisition has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Prime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Prime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.01 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Prime Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Prime Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Prime Acquisition

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

