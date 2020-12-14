Head to Head Analysis: Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Ecology and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 0 0 18 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $242.69, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ecology and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 7.18% 11.29% 6.56%

Volatility & Risk

Global Ecology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ecology and L3Harris Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $12.86 billion 3.09 $1.33 billion $10.08 18.77

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Global Ecology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ecology Company Profile

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates maritime integrated command, control, communications, computers, and cyber ISR systems for maritime platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; power and ship control systems; and other electronic and electrical products and systems, as well as designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared sensors and surveillance, and targeting systems. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; and avionics and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical radio communications, SATCOM terminals, and battlefield management networks; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, as well as ground stations and transportable tactical SATCOM systems; helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems; and radios, systems applications, and equipment for public safety and professional communications. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; security, detection, and other commercial aviation products; commercial and military pilot training solutions; and mission networks for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

