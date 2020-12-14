Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.66 ($178.42).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Thursday. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.07.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.