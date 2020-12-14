Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) versus Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Head to Head Survey

Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gryphon Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 75.72%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Gold has a beta of 5.8, suggesting that its share price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties -80.56% 2.71% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.35 -$176.49 million $0.21 53.62

Gryphon Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Gryphon Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

