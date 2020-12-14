GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 654.93 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $37.31.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $474,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $3,880,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.