Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.74 on Friday. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 31.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 6.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
