Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.74 on Friday. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 31.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 6.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

