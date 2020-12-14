Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GLP stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

