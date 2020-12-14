Giant (GIC) Price Down 53.8% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $33.89, $18.98 and $31.10. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $54,230.05 and $4,671.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005068 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002556 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,552,804 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

