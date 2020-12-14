Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Geron by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 148,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.