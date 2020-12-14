Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

GCO stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $446.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Genesco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

