Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.
GCO stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $446.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Genesco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
