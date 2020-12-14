Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

