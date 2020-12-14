GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $32.43 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. GateToken has a total market cap of $32.43 million and $17.60 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,023,450 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

