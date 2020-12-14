Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.70.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,878.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,776 shares of company stock worth $2,471,654. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

