Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$6.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of C$686.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

