Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The firm has a market cap of C$686.35 million and a P/E ratio of -82.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.00. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.57%.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.