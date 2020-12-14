Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 71.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

