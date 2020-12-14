Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $295,577.01

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $295,577.01 and $15,659.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

