ForTube (FOR) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $1.12 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00419478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.02790183 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars.

