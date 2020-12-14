Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 16.7% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 145,470 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 337.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

