Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
