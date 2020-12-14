First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $22.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

