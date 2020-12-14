First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $998.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

