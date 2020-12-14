Fireball Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Fireball has a market cap of $25,347.06 and approximately $29.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fireball has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00006512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00199304 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00200332 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00570057 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,330 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

