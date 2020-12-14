Financial Review: National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Automation Services and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Automation Services and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given AMETEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than National Automation Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Automation Services and AMETEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.28 $861.30 million $4.19 28.25

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Risk and Volatility

National Automation Services has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMETEK beats National Automation Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Automation Services Company Profile

National Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

