Financial Contrast: (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) vs. Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get (WGRP) alerts:

This table compares (WGRP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.23 -$54.94 million N/A N/A

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (WGRP).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions -60.31% -17.96% -12.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for (WGRP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

(WGRP) beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for (WGRP) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WGRP) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.