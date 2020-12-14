Financial Contrast: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McDonald’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $21.08 billion 7.34 $6.03 billion $7.84 26.50 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for McDonald’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 7 20 0 2.74 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDonald’s presently has a consensus price target of $228.32, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given McDonald’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 25.60% -53.62% 9.56% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

McDonald’s beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

