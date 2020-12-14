Financial Comparison: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) vs. The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Formula One Group alerts:

This table compares Formula One Group and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.47 $106.00 million ($1.35) -28.87 The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.80 -$18.38 million $0.05 280.00

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Formula One Group and The E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Formula One Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.