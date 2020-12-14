Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

