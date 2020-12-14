FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $365.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $289.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

