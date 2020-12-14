FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $356.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.20.

FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

