Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 26.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

