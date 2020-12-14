F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.43. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $173.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

