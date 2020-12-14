F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.43. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $173.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.