Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

