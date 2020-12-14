Exane BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Exane BNP Paribas reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered QIAGEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.92 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

