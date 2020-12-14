Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMXMF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.26. bioMérieux has a one year low of $85.70 and a one year high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

