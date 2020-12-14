EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. EVRAZ has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.