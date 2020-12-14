Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.45.

AQUA opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

