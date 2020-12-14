EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,500 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

