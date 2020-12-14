Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) PT Raised to $15.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.