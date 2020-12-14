Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 10,877 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after buying an additional 714,637 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 305,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,199 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,703 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 85,207 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

