Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

PM opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

