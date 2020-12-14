Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $120.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

