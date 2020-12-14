Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 64,005 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $575,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

