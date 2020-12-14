Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,469 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

