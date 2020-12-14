Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,180 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

