Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 13,527 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,396,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $66.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

