Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 10,333 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period.

PTBD stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

