Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $277.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,121 shares of company stock valued at $36,283,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.