Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

