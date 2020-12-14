Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,773 shares of company stock worth $13,167,317. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

ABT stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

